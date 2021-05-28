In Wisconsin, a dead Bald Eagle was discovered with a deer’s head severed in its talons.

On Wednesday, a Wisconsin hunter made an unusual discovery when he came upon a dead bald eagle clutching the severed head of a deer in its talons.

Neal Herrman, a Barron local, was out looking for turkeys when he stumbled across the strange scenario.

“Out in the field, I observed something white, simply a white spot… Herrman told FOX31 Denver KDVR, “I put my binoculars on and thought, “I’m pretty confident that’s a bald eagle over there.”

The hunter was shocked to find the head of a young deer in the talons of the dead bird as he approached it.

Herrman recalled, “I walked down to it and saw it had a newborn fawn in its talons.” “I’d say the animal had been dead for around three days. And it only took the eagle roughly 12 hours.”

On Wednesday, the hunter shared several photos of the eagle and deer head on Facebook.

He wrote in the post, “For sure one of the weirder things I’ve come across while out hunting.”

Herrman was well aware that he needed to contact Wisconsin wildlife officials as quickly as possible. However, there was no cell service in the region where he discovered the object.

So the ardent hunter drove a few miles away to a location with service and dialed his brother-in-law Greg Moen, a Dunn County Sheriff’s Office employee, who then dialed the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR.)

Herrman was instructed by the DNR to deliver the eagle with the fawn’s head in its talons to the department’s headquarters.

Herrman recalled, “When I picked up the fawn, it stayed exactly in [the eagle’s]talons.”

Bald eagles are the national bird of the United States, with a range that stretches from Alaska and Canada all the way down to Florida and northern Mexico.

Birds of prey are opportunistic feeders who eat a variety of foods including fish, small animals, and carrion. While bald eagles rarely prey on live deer, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reports that the birds frequently scavenge on deer carcasses.

