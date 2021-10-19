In Vietnam, five critically endangered monkeys were shot and killed.

Poachers killed five highly endangered langurs in Vietnam, according to official media. Langurs are a type of monkey slaughtered for bushmeat and traditional medicine.

During a routine search of woodlands in Quang Ngai province, rangers and police discovered the dead grey-shanked douc langurs.

The known global population of this variety of langur, which is restricted to the woods of central Vietnam, is less than 1,000, according to conservation group Fauna and Flora International (FFI).

Other conservation organizations believe the number is larger because other habitat regions have yet to be examined.

According to the FFI, the monkey is a common target of the illegal wildlife trade, and is sought for for bushmeat, traditional medicine, and the pet trade. Deforestation is also a hazard to them.

Under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, it is classified as “critically endangered,” the highest risk category (CITES).

The poachers fled Quang Ngai, leaving behind a motorcycle, bullets, and silencers, according to the VNExpress news site.

It was also stated that local authorities are “investigating the case.”

It is illegal to kill a grey-shanked douc langur since it is listed in Vietnam’s “red book.”

However, law enforcement is a major concern.

“Authorities must locate those who are accountable,” said Ha Thang Long, director of GreenViet, a non-profit organization that seeks to conserve biodiversity in Vietnam’s core regions.

“This will continue to happen if we fail to… bring them to justice.”

Poachers in such cases might face seven years in prison under Vietnamese law, he added.

The Red River giant soft-shell turtle, the Tonkin snub-nosed monkey, and the saola, a type of upland antelope, are among the world’s most endangered animals.

In the country, wild animals are constantly threatened, and their body parts are in high demand for both food and traditional medicine.