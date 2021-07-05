In this video, a large Python eats a bird while hanging upside-down from a gutter.

A massive carpet python was discovered eating a bird while suspended upside-down from a gutter at a property in eastern Australia.

The incident occurred in the small community of Palmwoods in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast region.

The residents contacted Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, a local snake removal company that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Isn’t this insane? “Today I was called out to a residence in Palmwoods for a sneaky carpet python that was hanging from the house guttering,” McKenzie wrote on Facebook on Saturday, alongside a video of the scene.

“It’s the midst of winter, and it’s raining and chilly outside, but this magnificent carpet python felt it needed to fetch some bird food.”

McKenzie stated in the film that in Australia, it is a prevalent misunderstanding that snakes hibernate and disappear for three months during the winter. They are still active in actuality, especially on sunny winter days.

Despite the fact that the day the snake was discovered was cold and rainy, McKenzie said the carpet python nevertheless “took advantage” of a bird that got too close.

The footage shows McKenzie arriving at the property, where one of the homeowners can be heard remarking that seeing the serpent gave him the “shock” of his life.

The snake is then shown hanging from the gutter, with some loose feathers spread across its body, attempting to swallow the bird whole.

McKenzie stated that he would wait till the snake swallowed the bird fully before attempting to remove it.

“It’s crazy how huge a food item they can devour,” he added in the video, “typically four or five times bigger than their head.”

Log in to Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

McKenzie pulled the snake off the property before it could disappear after it finished its meal.

He placed the python in a bag and transported it to an isolated location near a creek, where it was safely released back into the wild.

Carpet pythons can be found in open woods, rainforests, coastal areas, rural areas, parks, and suburban gardens throughout northern, eastern, and southern Australia.

Which snakes, which snakes, which snakes, which snakes, which snakes This is a condensed version of the information.