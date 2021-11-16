In this heartbreaking video, a starving dog is rescued from an abandoned school.

A distressing video has been made of the moment a malnourished dog was rescued from an abandoned school. After cries were heard coming from within the disused structure, a rescue crew from the animal welfare organization Stray Rescue of St. Louis was dispatched.

They quickly noticed a brown pitbull staring down at them from a window on one of the top floors of the school. With the building’s entrances locked, the crew, led by Donna Lochmann of Stray Rescue of St. Louis, struggled to find a relatively safe route in through a shattered second-story window.

The rescuers climbed in using a ladder and began searching for two dogs who were believed to be trapped in the building’s disintegrating innards. The brown pitbull they had seen through the window appeared on a stairwell, popping his head over the corner and moving closer to Lochmann, who caressed him and placed a leash around his neck before bringing him down the steps.

“A little hesitant, he held his head down but peered up at us with sweet eyes, his tail tucked,” Stray Rescue of St. Louis reported of the dog they christened Teacher’s Pet.

“His tail waggled happily, and he let us put a leash on him right away. Starvation-induced protruding ribs and lonely eyes overcame any need to persuade him to leave; he was eager to leave.” The dog had been locked in the school for three days, but the amount of feces recovered in the facility showed he had been there “a lot longer,” according to the rescuers. He had created his main base in a classroom that was scattered with plaster and toppled chairs. Teacher’s Pet was the lone dog in the abandoned building, according to further investigation, however the reason for his presence remains unknown.

Rescuers believe he was either put there on purpose or snuck inside the property through the shattered remnants of a first-floor window.