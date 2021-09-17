In this dramatic video, a hunter is mauled by a bear and is rescued by the Alaska National Guard.

The moment the Alaska Air National Guard rescued a hunter who had been mauled by a grizzly bear has been captured on film.

According to the National Park Service, Jason Long, 39, of Eagle River, Alaska, was attacked by a mother grizzly along the Chisana River in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve on September 8. (NPS).

On Thursday, the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) tweeted a video of a “Arctic Guardian” rescue crew airlifting the sufferer to safety.

The squad can be seen flying above a valley in the park on their way to the hunter’s location at the start of the video.

Rescuers are then seen lugging a stretcher, which they use to pull Long into the hovering aircraft.

The hunter was alone when a grizzly bear sow with two cubs mauled him, causing lacerations and puncture wounds, according to the NPS statement.

Long pushed the SOS button on his GPS device after the attack, which informed the Alaska Air National Guard.

Officials rerouted a rescue team chopper from Eielson Air Force Base, which was already in the air on a normal mission, to go to Long’s location.

When the helicopter arrived, two rescuers exited to treat and prepare Long for transfer. The hunter was eventually transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center, where he was treated and is now in stable condition.

Female bears with cubs are instinctively protective of their offspring, according to the NPS, especially when they are shocked.

According to the park administration, there is no indication that the bear in question is particularly hazardous. Officials have no plans to find the bear responsible for the attack because it was a defensive one.

When camping or hiking in Alaska’s national parks, the National Park Service advises being “bear aware.”

Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, located in south-central Alaska, is the country’s largest national park, covering 13.2 million acres.

According to the National Park Service, the park’s aggregate area is equal to six Yellowstones—or Yellowstone, Yosemite, and the entire country of Switzerland combined.

