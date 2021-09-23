In these states, the R.1 variant with a dangerous mutation has spread the most.

Since it was originally reported in the United States in March, the R.1 variation of COVID-19, which has been proven to have a hazardous mutation, has spread to 47 states. According to the Outbreak.Info tracking initiative, it has been most frequent in Maryland.

In total, more than 2,250 R.1 sequences have been discovered across the United States, but no new instances have been reported in the last seven weeks.

R.1 was sequenced in roughly 2% of Maryland samples, according to Outbreak.Info.

Then there’s West Virginia, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania, which all have more than 1% R.1 prevalence.

The most recent R.1 case in the United States was discovered on August 6. There have been just over 10,500 cases reported worldwide, with the most recent one being on August 7.

R.1 has not been classified by the World Health Organization as a variation of concern or interest (WHO). Furthermore, it is not on the next tier down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) list of variants being watched.

In a Forbes article, William A. Haseltine, a disease researcher and former professor at Harvard Medical School, called R.1 a “variant to watch.”

Haseltine said the strain had acquired a foothold in both Japan and the United States, where it was first found, and that it shared mutations with many varieties of concern.

The E484K receptor-binding mutation in R.1 is thought to give antibody resistance and make the virus more difficult to defend against. COVID variants Beta, Gamma, Eta, Iota, and Mu all have the same mutation.

R.1 also has a unique mutation known as G439R, according to Haseltine, which merits additional investigation.

“In addition to multiple alterations […] in common with variations of concern, R.1 contains a collection of unique mutations that may offer an extra advantage in transmission, replication, and immune suppression,” he concluded in his Forbes piece, which was published on September 20.

The CDC investigated a COVID epidemic at a Kentucky nursing facility in March that was linked to the R.1 variant.

Despite R.1’s mutations, the CDC found that residents and workers who had been vaccinated were 87 percent less likely to develop symptoms. This is a condensed version of the information.