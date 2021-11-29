In these countries, an Omicron COVID variant with alarming mutations has been discovered.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified COVID variation B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern, naming it “Omicron.”

Currently, the Omicron version appears to be very divergent, with a large number of mutations, some of which are worrying since they could be linked to an increased likelihood of evading immunological responses.

The variety was discovered on November 25 in South Africa, where it appears to be spreading swiftly, according to The New York Times. WHO is currently examining whether the variation is highly transmissible and assessing its capacity to escape vaccine-induced immunity.

Following the discovery of the Omicron variety, at least 44 nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Singapore, imposed travel restrictions on people from southern Africa.

Japan, Israel, and Morocco all tightened travel restrictions, with Japan and Israel banning all international visitors and Morocco prohibiting all incoming air travel.

Despite the fast implementation of travel restrictions in an attempt to stem the spread of Omicron, cases of the COVID variants have already been found in several countries outside of southern Africa.

At least 15 nations have tested positive for the variation, including Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, and Israel, with many of the instances linked to tourists. Two cases of Omicron were discovered in Nigerian travelers in the Canadian province of Ontario on Sunday.

The Scottish government reported on Monday morning that at least nine instances of the Omicron type had been discovered in the United Kingdom, following the discovery of six cases in Scotland. According to the BBC, one of the sick persons visited the country before leaving.

The French Ministry of Health confirmed on Sunday that there were eight probable Omicron variant cases. COVID infections have been reported in passengers who have all returned from southern Africa in the previous two weeks, according to Reuters.

South Africa, Botswana, the Czech Republic, Austria, Denmark, and Switzerland have all documented cases of the Omicron COVID form. At the time of writing, no cases of Omicron had been documented in the United States.

The presence of at least 50 mutations in Omicron is alarming, because several of these mutations have never been seen before. This is a condensed version of the information.