In the wake of an alleged document leak, DARPA has denied funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

After a group disclosed documents supposedly revealing a coronavirus research proposal, DARPA, the US advanced research projects agency, refused funding research activity at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

This website cannot vouch for the DRASTIC group’s credibility or the existence of the Project DEFUSE materials mentioned. The documents were delivered anonymously, according to the organisation.

DRASTIC is a group of activists who claim to be working on unraveling the “mystery” of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is responsible for the COVID epidemic. They claim to have received documents from an unknown source detailing “Project DEFUSE.”

According to what appear to be grant proposal excerpts revealed by DRASTIC, Project DEFUSE was led by Peter Daszak, president of the US-based research organization EcoHealth Alliance, and aimed to lessen the threat of bat-borne coronaviruses through study (EHA). It would have lasted from 2018 through 2022.

The research proposal, according to DRASTIC, would have involved “advanced and dangerous” research into bat coronaviruses in collaboration with the WIV and other facilities, and would have qualified as Gain of Function (GoF)—a process that can be used to make viruses more dangerous so that humans can investigate and better understand them.

According to the documents, DARPA rejected the DEFUSE concept in part due to GoF concerns, according to DRASTIC. DRASTIC did not make the document it claimed to have seen public.

DARPA denied financing any EHA or WIV-related activities in a statement to this website. “In compliance with United States Federal Acquisition Regulations, we are not at liberty to reveal who may or may not have submitted a proposal in response to any of the agency’s solicitations,” a spokesman said. Furthermore, bidders’ information is considered confidential and can only be revealed by the bidder.

“However, DARPA has never financed any activity or researcher linked with the EcoHealth Alliance or Wuhan Institute of Virology, either directly or indirectly as a subcontractor.”

EHA and Peter Daszak have been asked for comment by this website. UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke-National University in Singapore, the USGS National Wildlife Health Center (NWHC), and Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), which DRASTIC claims are also named in the documents, have all been approached for response by this website. This. This is a condensed version of the information.