In the Video Summit, Biden will put pressure on Xi to follow the ‘Rules.’

Presidents Joe Biden of the United States and Xi Jinping of China will talk at a virtual summit on Monday aimed at defusing tensions over Taiwan and other hotspots, but both sides have shown little enthusiasm for compromise.

Since Biden’s inauguration in January, the two leaders have spoken on the phone twice, but with Xi unwilling to go abroad due to the pandemic, an online video meeting is the only option short of an in-person summit.

Biden will enter the summit, which is anticipated to last a couple of hours, “from a position of strength,” according to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, after months of establishing partnerships with other democracies to limit China.