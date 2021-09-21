In the US-France spat, the EU rallies behind the enraged French, but Biden backs down on travel.

The Western alliance was rattled Monday as European Union officials backed France in its outrage over a canceled mega-contract, but US President Joe Biden addressed a key European grievance by loosening Covid travel restrictions.

The transatlantic alliance’s problems clouded the start of the UN General Assembly week, with Biden trying to turn the page on Donald Trump’s tumultuous presidency and rally friends in the face of a rising China.

Biden, who will speak at the conference on Tuesday, wants to speed up efforts to combat the pandemic and climate change, as well as foster global unity on Afghanistan, where the Taliban quickly seized control when he withdrew US forces last month.

However, tensions with France have resurfaced when Australia rejected a multibillion-dollar submarine contract with France last week, opting instead for US nuclear-powered submarines as part of a new three-way alliance with Washington and London.

European Council President Charles Michel said the group would seek answers, stressing the importance of “transparency and trust” among allies.

He told reporters, “We are watching a glaring lack of transparency and loyalty.”

“At least with Trump, it was very evident — the tone, the substance, the language – that the EU was not in his eyes a valuable partner, a useful ally,” Michel added.

The European Union’s foreign ministers met in New York and “expressed unambiguous support with France,” according to Josep Borrell, a top EU official.

“This announcement contradicted proposals for stronger Indo-Pacific collaboration with the European Union,” he said.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has accused the US of betrayal and Australia of backstabbing, and he has no separate meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken planned.

Le Drian urged Europeans to “think hard” about alliances, claiming that the agreement demonstrated “the survival of reflexes from a moment we had hoped had passed.”

Blinken will meet with Le Drian in a group setting on Wednesday during negotiations on Iran, according to US officials, as part of last-ditch efforts to rescue a 2015 nuclear deal.

When asked about a bilateral meeting, Erica Barks-Ruggles, a senior State Department official, responded, “the schedule will remain dynamic.”

Another official said Biden plans to speak by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is one of a handful of leaders who are avoiding the General Assembly due to Covid precautions.

In a conversation with France's, Blinken, a fluent French speaker who grew up in Paris, sought to limit damage, according to US sources.