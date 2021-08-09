In the United States Senate, a massive infrastructure bill has overcome a major hurdle.

On Sunday, a massive new investment plan aimed at updating America’s infrastructure cleared a key legislative obstacle in the US Senate, with President Joe Biden hailing the proposal as “historic.”

The bill, which has been in the works for months, proposes $550 billion in extra federal investment on the country’s aging infrastructure, as well as monies to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The entire price tag of $1.2 trillion – equal to Spain’s annual economic output – includes some monies that have been approved but not yet spent.

The package mostly passed numerous procedural votes in the Senate on Sunday evening, bolstering the small Democratic majority with support from more than a third of Republicans.

It will now be put to a final vote, with MPs expected to approve it as soon as Monday if a deal can be struck.

While there is little question that the Senate will pass the over 2700-page bill, its fate in the House of Representatives is less certain, as left-wing and centrist factions have fought over the amount of spending.

Biden, a 36-year Senate veteran, has been closely following the bill’s progress, and White House officials have said he would not hesitate to call dissenting senators if necessary.

Biden tweeted on Saturday, pleading for the bill’s passage, saying it was a “historic, once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure.” “We can’t afford not to do it,” he added.

A rare coalition of Democratic and Republican backers of the law has aided the bill’s approval in the Senate, where bipartisan obstruction has hampered legislative progress for years.

But their efforts were stymied by Republican Senator Bill Hagerty, a former ambassador to Japan under ex-President Donald Trump’s administration, who warned GOP lawmakers over the weekend that if they supported the bill, they may face primary challenges.

This didn’t stop eighteen of them, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, from agreeing on Sunday to put the text to a final vote.

According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the plan will add $256 billion to the deficit between 2021 and 2031, a figure that has fueled Republican resistance to the bill.

The bill’s supporters argue that the CBO is unable to formally account for all of the additional savings and revenues that the bill will generate, which will cover the cost of these provisions.