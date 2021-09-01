In the tropical Andes, a new dragon-like lizard species has been discovered.

In the Tropical Andes, a team of researchers discovered a new species of dragon-like lizards. This follows years of scientific surveys in the area being disrupted.

According to the authors of a new study published in Evolutionary Systematics, the Huallaga drainage is the greatest tributary of the Maraon river, spanning 1,138 kilometers. Many indigenous animals, such as mammals, birds, and amphibians, can be found in the basin’s “vast variety of ecosystems.”

“However, because biological studies in this area were disrupted in the 1980s due to an internal fight against terrorist armies and drug traffickers, our knowledge of their biodiversity remains poor,” the researchers stated.

According to a press release from Pensoft Publishers, the Peruvian government was able to liberate the territory “little by bit” in the late 1990s. Scientific surveys have been allowed to move forward in recent years as a result of this, including ones that resulted in the discovery of eight new anuran species.

Between 2011 and 2018, the researchers conducted field surveys to contribute to their knowledge of the Huallaga River Basin’s herpetofauna.

The researchers were able to gather the majority of the lizards by hand at night during this time.

The researchers identified a new wood lizard species, Enyalioides feiruzae, as a result of their efforts, which they recognized by various traits that set it apart from other Enyaloides species.

According to Pensoft Publishers, the critters come in a variety of “amazing” colors, with the males in particular ranging from greenish brown to brownish turquoise. The photographs included with the study show the diversity of the species’ colour as well as how dragon-like the creatures’ features may be.

Feiruzae was named by the researchers after Feiruz, Catherine Thomson’s “female green iguana, muse, and lifelong friend.” Their study and conservation efforts were financed by the owner.

Pensoft Publishers speculated that the species split from its close relatives after becoming geographically separated due to climate cycles and geological activity in the Early Miocene. This makes E. Feiruzae the 16th Enyalioides species discovered. Only seven were known in past centuries, according to the experts.

Wood lizards (Enyalioides) are one of the South American lizard families with the highest species discovery rate (adjusted for clade size) of this century, according to the researchers.

Unfortunately, the majority of the new species’ specimens were collected in fragmented habitats surrounded by maize and cocoa plantations. The. Brief News from Washington Newsday.