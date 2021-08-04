In the space of two weeks, Texas fishermen catch two “giant” 9-foot sharks.

In the space of two weeks, a gang of Texas fishermen caught two lemon sharks measuring more than 9 feet in length.

Cody Davis, the owner of Green Tide Surf Fishing, a fishing tour company headquartered on Texas’ Bolivar Peninsula, announced on Sunday that his colleagues Shane White and JR Webster had caught a 9-foot, 4-inch-long lemon shark.

“Wow, boys, you did a fantastic job! Shane, congrats on your new personal best! Davis wrote in the post, “Caught, photographed, measured, tagged, and released.”

The shark was caught around 350 yards off the peninsula, according to Davis.

Davis caught the shark just days after catching another lemon shark measuring more than 9 feet in length with the help of colleagues.

Davis said he captured the shark on July 23 after catching a 6-foot bull shark the day before.

Following his accomplishment, Davis said on the Green Tide Surf Fishing page, “One of the best days I’ve ever had fishing today.” “I started with a 6-foot bull shark and then moved on to a gigantic. I’ve been waiting for this moment for 25 years. I’m not going to lie, tears welled up tonight.”

“For the past 25 years, I’ve been busting my a** trying to catch one over 7 feet. It happened tonight. With the support of my partner JR Webster and my pal Bryce Rambo, I was able to land a 9’2″ lemon shark. Thank you for your assistance! Thank you for being a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience!”

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

According to ABC13, Davis has caught over 100 sharks this year, the most of which are between 4 and 5 feet long.

Davis, on the other hand, said he’s seen bigger sharks this year than he’s ever seen before, including a 9-foot, 2-inch-long lemon shark that weighed roughly 250 pounds.

The proprietor of Green Tide Surf Fishing said the shark was caught using a technique he has perfected over the years. It entails launching a waterproof drone into the sea and dropping the bait a few hundred yards away.

A 30-minute struggle began after the shark took a bite out of the bait. This is a condensed version of the information.