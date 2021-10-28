In the South African Farmer’s Revolution, no tilling and no chemicals are used.

Danie Bester’s tillers are rusting in a corner of his farm this spring in South Africa.

As his neighbors prepare their fields, fresh-turned earth stretches for kilometers on adjacent farms.

“I’m still playing golf,” Bester, 37, said.

He might sound like Aesop’s grasshopper, squandering the days of spring while the ants next door toil away.

But he’s made a bold decision to change the way he farms, employing approaches that are better for his land as well as climate change adaptation.

He said, “My seed beds are already growing, and my weed control is already in place.” “As a result, I don’t have to put in the same level of effort as the other guys.” Regenerative agriculture is the fancy word for his farming method. But it’s a straightforward concept.

During the off-season, instead of spraying pesticides, building irrigation systems, and churning the soil with heavy tillers, Bester produces cover crops.

On his 1,100-hectare (2,700-acre) farm, 90 kilometers (55 miles) southeast of Johannesburg, cattle graze on the plants, dropping dung as additional fertilizer.

As a result, worms do the oxygenation work that machines do elsewhere, while the damp, shady soil maintains moisture and nutrients, and weeds are kept at bay.

In South Africa, which has the most industrialized farms on the continent, his method is still uncommon. The majority rely on chemical fertilizers and pesticides in large-scale monoculture farming.

Bester’s corn and soy yields, in addition to being climate-smart, are among the greatest in the country, earning him national honors that he hopes will motivate others to make the switch.

“It’s similar like planting a little seed. When the other guys realize how well you’re doing, they’ll want to emulate you “Bester said.

According to experts, South Africa’s climate is warming twice as quickly as the rest of the world, necessitating agricultural modifications.

“If we overrun 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), we’ll be at three degrees… that’ll put huge strains on the commercialized and globalized food system,” said Climate Justice Charter Movement activist Vishwas Satgar.

Because South Africa is already a dry nation, massive irrigation is not a possibility.

Without the use of artificial irrigation, Bester’s fields are lush. He rips out a stalk, displaying a wiggling earthworm and a little of fungal growth — animals he claims aren’t present on pesticide-sprayed fields.

“There will be issues in the future that chemical agriculture will not be able to overcome,” says the author. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.