In the Smoky Mountains, deer with bloody antlers have been spotted. This is why.

In recent weeks, there have been some frightening sightings of deer with blood streaming from their antlers in the Great Smoky Mountains.

According to The Charlotte Observer, white-tailed deer have been observed roaming the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The beasts’ bloodied antlers may even have parts of “stringy material” dangling from them, according to a Facebook post from the national park over the weekend. A terrifying image of a deer with blood-stained antlers accompanied the post.

As horrible as it may appear, there is a straightforward answer. The deer aren’t sick or injured, according to reports. Instead, this is a regular occurrence for the species before to the mating season, sometimes known as the “rut.”

While it may appear startling and painful, the process of shedding their velvet, a protective covering of skin tissue filled with blood vessels and nerves, is a healthy and painless one, according to the park. “A buck will scrape the velvet off trees and bushes before the rut begins, allowing his antlers to harden.”

The velvet that coats the antlers of the beasts is more than just a fuzzy covering; it also serves to sustain the antlers for months during their development. Deer antlers are the quickest growing tissue among mammals, thanks to the velvet.

With their fully developed antlers, deer may browse and burrow beneath the snow, as well as compete with other males for females during the rut.

The park added, “The velvet is nutritionally packed and will occasionally be consumed by the deer.” “A buck will remove his antlers after rutting season, and the cycle will begin again.”

Deer antlers normally begin to grow in April or May and continue to grow throughout the summer. Small creatures like squirrels and mice consume the antlers for calcium after the breeding season and after the deer shed their antlers, which happens sometime between early December and early March.

The park’s post has received over 3,000 reactions and over 100 comments, with many people thanking the park for the information and others making light of the deer’s frightening appearance.

Others questioned whether it is genuinely a painless process for deer, as one netizen uploaded a snapshot of another deer with its “freshly shed velvet.”