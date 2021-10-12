In the Philippines, 11 people have died as a result of the storm.

Authorities reported Tuesday that heavy rains across the Philippines inundated villages and prompted landslides, killing at least 11 people and leaving seven others missing.

Tropical Storm Warning On Monday, Kompasu drenched swaths of Luzon’s most populous island as it rushed through the archipelago nation, heading for the South China Sea.

Landslides killed six people and left two others missing in the landlocked mountainous province of Benguet, while one person drowned in the province of Cagayan, according to the national disaster service.

Flash floods devastated two villages on the western island of Palawan, killing four people and leaving five others missing, officials said.

Three other bodies were discovered by coast guard officers assisting in the rescue mission in the northern province of Ilocos Sur, but the disaster agency could not determine whether the deaths were related to the storm.

“Eleven municipalities were inundated, but it subsided this morning,” said Rogelio Sending, Cagayan provincial information officer.

He claimed that major highways and bridges were flooded, but that the water was receding Tuesday as the typhoon hit the Asian mainland.

“Roughly seven to eight barangays (villages) are still inundated… due to obstructed drainage or lack of drainage,” said Earl Timbancaya, a disaster officer in the Palawan city of Puerto Princesa.

“However, it is now subsiding.”

Every year, the Philippines is battered by an average of 20 storms and typhoons, destroying crops, homes, and infrastructure in already destitute areas.

Climate change increases the danger and intensity of flooding from intense rainfall because a warmer atmosphere contains more water.