In the Palace Home, Saudi Masters Perform ‘Live Art’ Of Python Crossbreeding.

Faisal Malaikah, a Saudi, has had a lifelong fascination with non-venomous snakes, starting with just one when he was five years old and eventually breeding dozens to create “living art” in a variety of colors and patterns.

The 35-year-old businessman has a sign in green block letters in the garden of his palace in the Red Sea city of Jeddah that reads: “THE SNAKE ROOM.”

“Some people collect rare stones, classic vehicles, or paintings; I prefer to gather live art,” the father of three told AFP, alluding to his collection of more than 100 reticulated pythons from Southeast Asia, the world’s longest snake.

“Their skin is used to manufacture purses, shoes, and belts in the fashion sector, but one out of every 1,000 snakes captured is one with a rare color.

“The hunters sell the one-of-a-kind-color snakes to collectors such as myself… He pointed to a gold and grey-dotted white snake coiled around his left arm, saying, “I crossbreed to develop uncommon genetic abnormalities with patterns and colors unseen before.”

Malaikah stated that he had no interest in selling to fashion houses, who have been chastised by animal rights organizations for their immoral usage of animal skins.

“I appreciate life, so I choose to keep (the snakes) alive rather than using them as bags or shoes,” the breeder explained.

The creatures slither around in giant glass-encased boxes in the well-ventilated area, with apertures only wide enough for them to flick their tongues out.

The boxes’ floors are lined with sawdust, which absorbs odors from the snakes’ droppings.

Malaikah explained that crossbreeding pythons takes time and patience.

A tri-colored snake requires “three or four generations… and roughly 10 to 12 years,” he noted.

Pythons are constrictors in the wild, which means they coil their bodies around their prey and crush it until it dies, devouring it whole. They aren’t poisonous.

Malaikah feeds them chicken or rabbit once a week at the castle.

Ibrahim al-Sharif, Malaikah’s 32-year-old pal, works alongside him.

Malaikah, the CEO of a finance firm, had spent no money, according to Sharif, and had brought in experts from the United States to learn more about crossbreeding and mutations.

He remarked, “Malaikah has put a lot of time, effort, and money into this passion.”

A six-metre (20-foot) long white python with golden markings resides in one of the enclosures. The snake is eight years old, weighs 100 kilograms (220 pounds), and crawls slowly.

“The snakes I have are either unique to the world or extremely uncommon, with some worth $100,000,” says the owner. Brief News from Washington Newsday.