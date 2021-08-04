In the Pacific Ocean, the most endangered baby turtles have been discovered eating plastic.

Researchers discovered that the majority of baby marine turtles from the Australian Pacific coast featured in a recent study had plastic in their bodies.

The authors of the study, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science, looked at 121 young sea turtles, ranging in size from hatchlings to those with shells up to 50 centimeters in length (around 20 inches).

The turtles had washed up on the west or east coasts of Australia, or had been taken by fishermen in the Indian and Pacific oceans, respectively.

Green, loggerhead, hawksbill, olive ridley, and flatback turtles constituted five of the world’s seven species. Green turtles, loggerhead turtles, and hawksbill turtles are all endangered species.

The researchers discovered that the proportion of turtles harboring plastic was substantially greater on the Pacific coast, despite the fact that they came from various institutes in the United Kingdom and Australia.

According to the findings, plastic was found in 86 percent of loggerheads, 83 percent of greens, 80 percent of flatbacks, and 29 percent of olive ridleys from this location.

Meanwhile, plastic was found in 28 percent of flatbacks, 21 percent of loggerheads, and 9% of green turtles from Australia’s Indian coast region.

Plastic was not identified in any of the hawksbill turtles recovered on either coast, but only seven were included in the study as a whole, which is a small sample size.

While all marine turtle species have been found to consume plastic, the researchers believe that young juveniles are the most vulnerable because of their feeding habits and proximity to locations where plastic garbage is widespread.

Sea turtles are born on beaches but spend their first few years in the ocean. Due to what the researchers have named a “evolutionary trap,” they can gather significant amounts of plastic when they feed near the surface during this time.

In a statement, Emily Duncan, principal author of the study from the University of Exeter’s Centre for Ecology and Conservation, said, “Juvenile turtles have evolved to mature in the open ocean, where predators are relatively sparse.” “However, our findings show that their evolved habit has led them into a ‘trap,’ luring them towards extremely contaminated locations like the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.”

“Juvenile sea turtles, on the whole, don’t have any. This is a condensed version of the information.