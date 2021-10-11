In the most recent test of Israel’s drone program, ice cream and sushi fly across Tel Aviv skies.

On Monday, ice cream and sushi cartons floated across the skies of Tel Aviv as part of the latest test of Israel’s drone program, which officials hope will give them a peek of the future.

The National Drone Initiative in Israel is a two-year government initiative aimed at establishing a statewide network based on the capabilities of Israeli drone companies that carry goods to customer pick-up locations by drone.

The drill was conducted on Monday as part of the program’s preparations for large-scale commercial deliveries done by drones to relieve traffic congestion on congested city roadways.

Some of the participants in the experiment, such as Yoely Or, co-founder of Cando Drones, one of the companies who took part in Monday’s experiment, are hopeful about the future of drones.

“We will have drone-powered taxis in the sky one day,” Or predicted.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The project, which is now in its third of eight stages, is still in its early stages and confronts numerous security and logistical concerns.

“We started the year with 700 test flights and now we’re close to 9,000,” said Daniella Partem of Israel Innovation Authority, a drone initiative partner.

Israel is a world leader in drone technology, with most of its know-how stemming from its highly technological military. Many of the 16 companies involved in the drone effort have military ties.

The idea was sparked by COVID-19’s halting effect on medical supply transit in early 2020, according to Partem.

Drones were used to transfer medicines and blood plasma in an early stage of development. Since then, the program has conducted more extensive tests in three different Israeli cities, with the goal of promoting legislation that would allow drones to be extensively deployed through a consumer and client-facing app.

Israel’s 9.3 million people are mostly concentrated in metropolitan areas, with major cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem experiencing severe traffic congestion. Security officials strictly monitor access to Israel’s airspace, and operating a drone requires a permit from the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority.

Many challenges stand in the way of the initiative. Officials must guarantee that drones and the sky are capable of handling flights in turbulent weather situations. This is a condensed version of the information.