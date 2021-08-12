In the most recent DeFi heist, $7 million was stolen from thousands of DAO Maker users.

A major cyberattack costing around $7 million is said to have hacked as many as 10,000 bitcoin accounts.

DAO Maker, a crowdfunding tool that assists in the creation of fundraising frameworks for startup enterprises, was the target of the hack.

The revelation was published on Twitter by Colin Wu, a Chinese blockchain journalist, who cited a Chinese crypto blogger named Big Orange.

In a statement, Dao Maker confirmed the hack and stated that the matter had been “taken care of.”

The platform stated that a total of $7 million was taken from 5,521 customers, with the average user losing $1,250.

The cryptocurrency that was stolen is known as USDC, and it is a stablecoin because its value is tied to that of the US dollar.

It’s unclear how much money was taken, but the tokens were replaced with $7 million worth of Ethereum, a different sort of cryptocurrency.

The tokens have to be swapped out rather than withdrawn because USDC assets can be blocked, according to BitcoinInsider.

The term DAO refers to a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) in the cryptocurrency sector, which is essentially a self-contained blockchain system that runs without the need for human intervention.

According to CoinMarketCap, one of the advantages of a DAO is that it can reduce network management costs by eliminating the need for third parties.

This is a really important story. There will be more…