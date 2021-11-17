In the midst of the sleaze issue, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being grilled by MPs.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, will be grilled in parliament on Wednesday on allegations of graft inside his Conservative Party and lackluster leadership at the COP26 climate meeting.

At 1500 GMT, Johnson will be grilled by the chiefs of parliament’s cross-party select committees for a stock-take of government policy, which is done three times a year and can be tense for under-fire leaders.

This session, Johnson’s sixth since taking office in mid-2019, comes amid a simmering controversy over MPs’ behaviour, centered on apparent conflicts of interest and wealthy second jobs, mostly from his own ruling Conservative party.

Johnson tried to gain an advantage by writing to parliament’s speaker on the eve of his appearance, stating that he will support legislation prohibiting British legislators from functioning as paid political consultants and advisers.

“It is critical that we establish the House of Commons’ credibility by ensuring that the rules that apply to MPs are up to date, effective, and sufficiently rigorous,” he wrote.

The move came as the major opposition Labour Party was preparing to launch a motion on Wednesday to prohibit MPs from holding such positions, as well as being paid directors, which its leader, Keir Starmer, claimed pressed Johnson’s hand.

Outside responsibilities are acceptable for British parliamentarians as long as they announce them, but they are not allowed to utilize their parliamentary offices or resources for them.

Paid lobbying is likewise prohibited, with allegations of impropriety investigated by legislative standards watchdogs.

The current crisis erupted earlier this month, when Johnson attempted — but failed — to alter the oversight system after MP Owen Paterson was suspended for lobbying ministers for two corporations where he worked.

Many more MPs, including barrister and former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, were soon discovered to have lucrative second jobs.

Since becoming an MP in 2005, he has been accused of exploiting his parliamentary office for outside legal work, which has netted him more than?6 million ($8 million, 7 million euros), on top of his annual MP’s pay of around?82,000.

Paterson has resigned from the House of Commons, while Cox maintains that he did not break the rules.

In recent polls, support for both Johnson and the Tories has dwindled as a result of the controversy.

Johnson will also be questioned about Britain’s hosting of the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, which concluded last weekend with nearly 200 countries adopting a treaty to try to slow global warming.

Two weeks of agonizing negotiations