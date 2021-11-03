In the midst of the psychedelic Renaissance, Detroit votes to decriminalize drugs like magic mushrooms.

On Tuesday, Detroit voters approved a ballot initiative to effectively decriminalize some psychedelic plants and fungi, such as magic mushrooms, making the city the latest in the United States to reduce limits on the use of psychoactive substances.

Proposal E received almost 61 percent of the vote, requiring only a simple majority to pass. Over 93,000 ballots were cast in total, marking an 18% turnout among the city’s 502,000 registered voters, albeit the results have yet to be validated.

The city will decriminalize the personal possession and therapeutic use of entheogenic plants and fungi, such as magic mushrooms, peyote, and iboga, by adults “to the fullest extent authorized by Michigan law.”

It also means that adult possession and therapeutic use of entheogenic plants and fungi will be treated as one of their “lowest law enforcement priorities” by city cops.

Entheogens are psychoactive chemicals that cause shifts in perception, emotion, awareness, cognition, and behavior, as well as visionary experiences.

Many psychotropic plants and fungi are still forbidden to cultivate or possess at the federal level because they contain restricted chemicals. Psilocin and psilocybin, for example, are Schedule I substances and can be found in magic mushrooms.

Due to federal constraints, approval of Proposal E does not allow the use of such plants and fungus in Detroit. However, it does imply that the Detroit Police Department will be told to stop investigating and prosecuting anyone who have them and use them. The selling of entheogenic plants and fungi in the city is not decriminalized under the proposal.

After a successful initiative petition sponsored by local activists, including Decriminalize Nature Detroit—a local chapter of a nationwide grassroots advocacy group responsible for many current decriminalization projects at the state and municipal level—Proposal E was placed on Tuesday’s ballot.

“Detroit, you have won! Thank you to everyone who came out to vote, to those who organized, to those who have been leading the charge, and to those who are still working hard!” Following Tuesday’s vote, Decriminalize Nature Detroit posted an Instagram message.

Organizer Moudou Baqui previously told Truffle Report that the initiative "would allow personal possession and cultivation of sacred plant medicines, including psilocybin, iboga, and ayahuasca."