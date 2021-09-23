In the midst of the energy crisis, Britain continues to operate coal-fired power plants.

Britain has been compelled to run coal-fired power plants in order to safeguard energy supply due to rising natural gas prices, according to electricity producing company Drax.

Due to its reliance on natural gas to generate electricity, the country is particularly vulnerable to Europe’s continuing energy crisis. Since May, the price of European gas futures has more than doubled.

In an email to AFP, the company stated, “These facilities have served a key role in keeping the lights on at a time when the energy grid is under great pressure.”

Drax, which runs the country’s largest facility in Yorkshire, northern England, had intended to switch from coal to biomass this year to aid in the fight against climate change.

The group’s usage of coal could potentially be expanded, according to Chief Executive Will Gardiner of the Financial Times.

“We are extremely aware that the country may be facing a huge crisis, and if there is anything Drax can do to help, we will surely consider it,” Gardiner told the business journal.

Any delay could jeopardize Britain’s ambitions to phase out coal-fired power by October 2024.

The COP26 United Nations climate summit will be held in Glasgow in November, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government aiming to decrease Britain’s carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

After a fire knocked out a critical link connecting the country’s power grid to France, wholesale natural gas prices in the United Kingdom reached new highs last week.

As demand rises during the frigid northern hemisphere winter, soaring prices have generated fears of skyrocketing residential energy bills.

If temperatures are colder than typical, Britain would face a “difficult winter,” according to Gardiner.

As a result of the market’s ongoing volatility, almost 1.5 million British consumers have seen their home energy suppliers go bankrupt in recent weeks.

A lack of wind for turbine sites, combined with continued nuclear outages – and the closing down of coal mines by climate-conscious governments – has compounded Europe’s energy problem.