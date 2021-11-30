In the midst of Omicron Variant Fears, who is eligible for COVID Boosters and where can I get one?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has amended its immunization guidance in response to the development of the Omicron COVID variant, which was recognized as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday.

“Today, CDC is increasing its recommendation on booster doses for adults who are 18 years and older,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement on Monday.

“Everyone above the age of 18 should have a booster dose six months after receiving their first Pfizer or Moderna series vaccine or two months after receiving their first J&J [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine.”

The discovery of the Omicron variation, which has been detected in at least 16 nations, underscored the necessity of COVID vaccination, boosters, and prevention, according to Walensky.

The CDC does not prohibit people from “mixing and matching” COVID vaccines, so someone who had the Pfizer vaccine, for example, could obtain the Johnson & Johnson booster and vice versa. In the case of the Moderna vaccination, this is also true.

A list of locations where a booster vaccine can be received has been published by the CDC. Those who are experiencing trouble getting a booster should call the clinic where they obtained their initial vaccine. Citizens of the United States can also schedule their booster at a different location than where they had their initial vaccinations.

The updated advice comes in the wake of the Omicron variant’s spread. “Early findings from South Africa suggest enhanced transmissibility of the Omicron form,” Walensky said of Omicron, “and scientists in the United States and throughout the world are urgently researching vaccine effectiveness related to this variant.” Omicron is a COVID strain containing at least 50 mutations, many of which have never been seen previously in combination. The fact that many of these mutations, at least 30, are grouped on its spike protein makes this a variant to be concerned about.

Omicron may have a higher chance of resisting both natural immunity obtained by persons who have recovered from COVID and the immunity conferred by being completely vaccinated because this is the component of the virus that helps it adhere to human cells.

