In the midst of COP26 concerns, greenhouse gas levels have reached new highs.

The United Nations warned on Monday that greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached new highs last year, as Boris Johnson admitted to being “extremely concerned” about the COP26 meeting going wrong.

The UN’s stark warning on rising global warming comes as the COP26 host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, warned it was “very, very far from apparent” that the world would make the progress needed.

“I’m quite concerned because it may go wrong… it’s a bit of a gamble,” Johnson said, while he remained optimistic that a deal could be reached over the 12-day climate negotiations to decrease carbon emissions and limit future temperature rises.

COP26, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, is taking place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

Continued increases in greenhouse gas emissions, according to the UN’s World Meteorological Organization, will result in more extreme weather and wide-ranging effects on the environment, economy, and society.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 epidemic resulted in a brief decrease in new emissions, but had no discernible impact on greenhouse gas levels or growth rates in the atmosphere.

The annual rate of increase last year was higher than the yearly average between 2011 and 2020, according to the organization’s Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, and the trend continued in 2021.

According to the WMO, global temperatures will continue to rise as long as emissions persist.

And, because carbon dioxide (CO2) has such a long life, the current temperature levels will last for decades even if emissions are immediately reduced to net zero.

“The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin sends a clear, scientific message to COP26 climate change negotiations,” WMO chief Petteri Taalas stated.

“At the current rate of increase in greenhouse gas concentrations, we will witness a temperature rise considerably beyond the Paris Agreement limits of 1.5 to two degrees Celsius beyond pre-industrial levels by the end of this century.”

“We’ve gone off the rails.”

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned that sustained increases in greenhouse gas emissions, combined with rising temperatures, could lead to more extreme weather on the planet.

“We must reconsider our industrial, energy, and transportation systems, as well as our entire way of life.” The necessary improvements are both financially and technically feasible. “There is no time to waste,” Taalas remarked.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the southeast part of the Amazon rainforest, which had previously been a carbon sink, has now become a source of carbon emissions owing to deforestation.

CO2, methane, and nitrous oxide are the three primary greenhouse gases. CO2 is the most significant, according to accounting.