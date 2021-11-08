In the midst of Bitcoin’s comeback, the crypto market reaches $3 trillion in value for the first time.

Following recent market rise, all of the world’s cryptocurrencies are now worth a total of $3 trillion.

The market capitalization of cryptocurrencies is mostly determined by Bitcoin, which has a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion and hit an all-time high price in October.

According to CoinGecko, a cryptocurrency price tracking website, the crypto market is worth $3 trillion. It appears that the $3 trillion mark has been reached for the first time.

It’s worth noting that not all cryptocurrency price trackers display the same data. The whole cryptocurrency market cap is somewhat lower at $2.8 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap, an established crypto price site.

In any case, both sites indicate that the market’s valuation has been rising in recent weeks. The market has more than doubled in value since mid-July, when it was worth roughly $1.35 trillion, according to CoinGecko.

The pattern of growth looks to be similar to that of Bitcoin. The token’s value had fallen earlier this year, after reaching an all-time high of almost $63,000 in April and then plummeting to less than $30,000 in July.

Bitcoin has now recovered and was worth over $66,150 as of 6:15 a.m. Monday morning, up roughly 6.6 percent in the previous 24 hours, pushing its market cap to $1.24 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. The all-time high for the token is $66,930, which it hit on October 20 of this year.

Experts have repeatedly warned The Washington Newsday about the risks and consequences of trading cryptocurrencies.

Despite the crypto market’s rising worth, it is currently beset by serious challenges. One is the $1.2-trillion infrastructure plan that cleared Congress last Friday and is currently awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature.

It includes a change to tax law section 6050I, which, according to CoinTelegraph, requires corporations and individuals to notify the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whenever they receive cash or a bank transfer in excess of $10,000, as well as the identity of the sender.

According to reports, the revision extends this rule to digital assets as well, which critics say might present problems in the world of cryptocurrencies, which places a premium on secrecy.

