In the midst of a data manipulation investigation, the IMF Board meets with Georgieva.

After an inquiry concluded she altered data in favor of China while in a senior post at the World Bank, the IMF Executive Board met with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday.

According to a study released last month by law firm WilmerHale, Georgieva was among top officials who encouraged staff to change statistics in the 2018 edition of the World Bank’s carefully regarded Doing Business report to China’s favor.

The board “met today with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva as part of its ongoing consideration of the matter raised by WilmerHale’s investigation of the World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 report,” according to IMF spokesman Gerry Rice in a terse statement.

“The Executive Board remains dedicated to a comprehensive, impartial, and timely assessment,” he said, adding that he expects to meet again shortly for more discussion.

The board of directors, which consists of 24 members, and the managing director met with WilmerHale personnel earlier this week. Rice would not say whether Georgieva was present at the meeting.

The report that ranked countries based on their investment climate has since been scrapped by the World Bank, and Georgieva, who became the head of the International Monetary Fund in 2019, has called the investigation’s findings “wrong” and stated that she “did not pressure anyone to alter any reports.”