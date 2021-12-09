In the midst of a climate emergency, England’s tree-planting program is gaining traction.

Three workers at Moor Trees, a nursery in southwestern England, are hunched down and concentrating as they shell red seed pods and put them one by one into a pail.

The seeds are planted in containers and covered with dirt, and any that germinate over the next two years will be planted in the ground, where they will hopefully grow into full-grown trees.

With the looming possibility of a climate emergency, governments and businesses have turned to tree planting to trap damaging carbon dioxide emissions and reduce carbon footprints.

The situation made headlines last month when global nations pledged to halt deforestation and reduce the use of high-polluting fossil fuels during the COP26 climate meeting in Scotland.

“There’s a huge public interest in tree planting,” Moor Trees director Adam Owen told AFP, standing next to rows of sapling trees protected from squirrels and other pests by green netting.

Following years of historical UK under-investment, the organization, situated in Totnes, Devon, collaborates with landowners to establish new hedgerows and woodlands.

And demand is so high that Owen hasn’t had to look for a new client since last year.

“We’ve grown quite a bit; a few years ago, we were planting around 6,000 trees each year, and now we’re planting 15,000 trees per year.

“In a few years, we want to be at 25,000.

“I haven’t had to ask a single person whether we could plant for them in three years.”

Demand is booming from businesses, governments, and individuals all around the world.

The Eden Project, a US-based forestry organization with operations in nine countries, increased its budget from $5 million to $26 million this year, with a goal of $120 million by 2023.

In the United Kingdom, just 13% of the area is covered in forest or woodland. According to Eurostat data, this compares poorly to the EU average of 39%.

The administration of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposes to plant 30 million new trees every year starting in 2025 as part of the UK’s plan to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

However, official data released recently revealed that there is still a long way to go after only 4.2 million trees were planted in 2020/2021.

At the same time, land is in short supply due to the fact that much of it has already been developed or contains protected habitats such as peat bogs.

Seeds are also in short supply and must frequently be imported, mainly from the Netherlands, although this poses the risk of bringing deadly bacteria into the country.

