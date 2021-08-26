In the last stretch of the post-Merkel German election, it’s a nailbiter.

The contest to replace German Chancellor Angela Merkel has become the most tense since she came to office 16 years ago, heralding the start of a potentially stormy new political era in Europe’s largest economy.

Merkel’s conservative CDU-CSU group and their present junior partners in government, the Social Democrats, are neck-and-neck with the environmentalist Greens with a month to go until the September 26 vote.

That leaves the question of who will lead the EU’s most populous country once Merkel retires from politics wide open.

With the failure in Afghanistan generating a crisis of trust in the West and the climate emergency requiring immediate action, Germany might be engulfed in a tortuous struggle to establish a coalition government under a new chancellor for months.

“The fact that Merkel is leaving the stage is only now registering on many people,” Ursula Muench, director of the Academy for Political Education near Munich, told AFP.

“Of course, the candidates are being judged in relation to her – she is stepping into large shoes.”

According to most polls, Armin Laschet, the charming but gaffe-prone premier of North Rhine-Westphalia and leader of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, is the clear frontrunner by a hair.

At a joint campaign event in Berlin last weekend, the veteran leader tried to offer some of her enduring star power to Laschet, calling him a “bridge-builder” and claiming she was “fully convinced” of his talents.

Voters, on the other hand, do not appear to share her optimism.

Many Germans were skeptical of Laschet’s inconsistent strategy to combat the virus after he emerged as the candidate in April after a bare-knuckle contest within the conservative alliance.

During the tragic floods in July, he was captured on camera chuckling when President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his condolences to victims, reinforcing suspicions about his seriousness.

According to the newsweek Der Spiegel, “the tide has swung against Laschet and his party.” “That could change, but he should be aware that it will become more difficult by the day.”

Meanwhile, the Social Democrats, who have been battered for years by infighting, have made a stunning comeback, thanks in large part to their opponents’ poor performance.

Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, their centrist candidate, has emerged as the campaign’s dark horse by staying above the fray and avoiding humiliating gaffes.

The top-selling, generally right-wing daily Bild remarked, “Scholz has appeared statesmanlike.”

"He – not Laschet – appears to be the rightful heir to the.