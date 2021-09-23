In the last election debate, Merkel’s rivals plead for a stronger Europe.

On Thursday, the two candidates vying to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor advocated for a stronger European Union in a final TV debate that did nothing to shake up a contest that is anticipated to culminate in protracted coalition talks.

With only a few days till the federal election on Sunday, Merkel’s conservative CDU-CSU alliance is catching up to the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in the polls, cutting the deficit to only 2%.

Western allies are keeping a tight eye on the vote, fearful of an unpredictable conclusion that might delay Europe’s biggest power’s participation in international affairs for weeks, if not months.

Foreign policy has received little attention during the tight campaign, but the two main contenders for Merkel’s job, Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD and Armin Laschet of Merkel’s conservative bloc, both called for a strong, sovereign Europe in their final joint TV appearance.

“We need greater Europe, and we need to speak with one voice,” said Laschet, who is also the premier of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

“So we can act even if the US pulls back,” he said, referring to the United States’ tumultuous pullout from Afghanistan.

Scholz underlined the significance of cooperation with the United States and NATO in order for the EU to remain relevant on the world arena.

The Green Party’s candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, called for a common EU policy on China “so we’re not pitted against each other,” recommending a mix of “conversation” and “toughness” with Beijing.

On domestic concerns, the candidates stuck to their typical talking points, which did nothing to convince hesitant voters and irritated media pundits.

The top-selling Bild proclaimed, “Desperately seeking a winner!”

Scholz’s SPD leads in opinion polls with 25%, followed by the CDU-CSU with 23%, all within the margin of error.

With roughly 16 percent of the vote, the Greens are in third place and have a good chance of becoming a junior coalition partner in the next government.

If the polls are correct, Merkel’s conservatives will have the lowest approval rating in postwar German history, potentially damaging Merkel’s legacy.

After he was recorded chuckling during a homage to victims of deadly floods in July, their choice for chancellor, the charming but gaffe-prone Laschet, 60, saw his popularity plummet.

His centre-left challenger Scholz, who was often considered as talented but boring, came from behind to grab the lead, casting. Brief News from Washington Newsday.