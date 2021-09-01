In the infant universe, astronomers have discovered two growing double supermassive black holes.

Astronomers have discovered a pair of supermassive black holes that existed when the Universe was only 2 billion years old using gravitational lensing and NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory equipment.

Astronomers can now examine faraway and faint X-ray objects like black holes in unprecedented detail, as well as see back in time to a point when the Universe was only a fraction of its present age of about 14 billion years. X-ray objects are celestial things that emit a large amount of energy in the X-ray range of the electromagnetic spectrum. Stars, supernovae, and the zones around black holes are examples of them.

According to a study to be published in The Astrophysical Journal, the X-ray generating objects in issue are 12 billion light-years away from Earth and are expected to be double developing supermassive black holes separated by only 650 light-years.

While Chandra has previously observed developing supermassive black holes in pairs and trios, these are either far closer to the Earth or separated from one another by much greater distances. This is the first time the observatory has been able to distinguish such a pair at such a great distance and close proximity.

The objects are part of the MG B2016+112 system and were first discovered in the system’s radio-wave emissions. The radio data revealed the presence of two supermassive black holes, each of which was emitting a material jet.

Dan Schwartz of the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA) and his team will investigate the area further. However, if the region was to be inspected in greater detail and the putative black holes identified, X-ray emissions would be required. Because the X-ray emissions from the MG B2016+112 system are so low, the only option to do this successfully was to use gravitational lensing and a natural X-ray lensâ€”a massive object capable of amplifying light signals.

In his theory of general relativity, Albert Einstein predicted the phenomena of gravitational lensing. This implies that massive things such as galaxies, black holes, and stars "bend" space.