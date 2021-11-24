In the harsh Afghan winter, coal is an unavoidable pollutant.

As the winter chill sets in, coal arrives by the tonne at a Kabul market.

Afghans have few options other than to burn it for heat, resulting in some of the world’s most toxic air.

Customer Amanullah Daudzai, dressed in a typical beige shalwar kameez, tells AFP, “Pollution causes significant respiratory illnesses… All Afghans know what coal does.”

Afghanistan’s economy is on the verge of collapse, more than three months after the Taliban pushed the Western-backed government out of the country.

Daudzai claims that coal is still cheaper than the alternatives in such dire circumstances.

“If we had power and gas, people wouldn’t need coal,” says Abdullah Rahimi, one of the market traders.

No one seems to have escaped the black dust that has crept deep into the wrinkles of Rahimi’s 40 or so employees.

It’s already beneath the nails of the younger workers, and it’s probably inside their bronchial passages as well, despite the fact that some of them aren’t even 15 years old.

They hurl coal blocks to each other, push wheelbarrows full with bags, build mounds with shovels, and load customers’ automobiles.

It’s a long distance from the COP 26 climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, when over 200 countries inked a commitment to try to slow global warming, listing coal consumption as one of the main reasons.

Afghanistan, although being one of the world’s poorest countries, is nevertheless a minor polluter.

According to World Bank data, the average Afghan emitted 0.2 tonnes of CO2 in 2018, compared to around 15 tonnes for the average American.

Despite this, Kabul is frequently named among the world’s top ten most polluted cities.

Every winter, the air in the capital, which is located at an elevation of 1,800 meters (5,900 feet), becomes toxic, loaded with smoke from domestic heaters that burn coal, wood, and whatever other waste that can be burned, from garbage to vehicle tyres.

The heavy cloud of smog that fills the basin, which is home to at least five million people, can be seen plainly from the surrounding mountains.

“Global warming is a problem that affects everyone on the planet. It’s something we’re aware of here “Daudzai agrees.

“It’s growing hotter and hotter, and we don’t receive as much snow as we did to in the winter.”

The environment is rarely a priority for Afghans, who have been plagued by decades of war and are now dealing with the fallout from the Taliban takeover in August.

International aid has dried up, and the economy has come to a halt, while a drought brought on by climate change is spreading hunger.

The cost of coal has increased.