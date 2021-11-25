In the first case of its kind, a Borneo orangutan was filmed eating a slow Loris.

The first time this behavior has been seen in this community of orangutans, a Bornean orangutan was seen devouring a slow loris.

Fruit makes up the majority of an orangutan’s diet. They eat leaves, bark, flowers, and insects, among other things. In 2012, scientists reported that Sumatran orangutans had been witnessed eating slow lorises, a little ape with enormous gorgeous eyes and fluffy little bodies that has become an online favorite.

Three years later, a second group of researchers reported the first evidence of a wild Bornean orangutan eating meat. An adult male was spotted devouring a horse-tailed squirrel cadaver in this investigation.

The first known incidence of a Bornean orangutan eating a slow loris has recently been presented by a team of scientists from Indonesia, Switzerland, and the United States. The findings were reported in the Primates journal.

A male orangutan is shown catching and eating the slow loris in photos and video from the event. You may watch the video here.

He saw it in the lower undergrowth and walked down to get closer. He then shifted back up, possibly in order to have a better look at it. The Washington Newsday quoted research author Erin Vogel of the State University of New Jersey as saying, “[He] then went back down and just snapped the branch that it was hanging on.” “This was a one-of-a-kind and thrilling experience. Then he bit the loris’ neck while gripping its body to kill it.” The orangutan ate the head of the slow loris first. A nearby female and her infant approached the male and appeared to beg him for some of the food, but he refused.

The incident was captured on video as part of a study at the Tuanan Orangutan Research Station. The orangutan’s behavior before and after eating the slow loris, according to Vogel, was normal. “We believe he encountered the loris during the day and took advantage of the opportunity to capture and consume it. This is a fantastic protein-rich dish “she stated

Slow lorises are the world’s only venomous mammals, and their bite can cause tissue to rot. The authors of the first investigation on orangutans eating slow lorises did not observe any concern about the risk posed by the slow lorises. They discovered the three as well. This is a condensed version of the information.