In the final day of COP26, fossil fuels and finance take center stage.

As the COP26 discussions approached their final hours on Friday, a new draft statement called on countries to reduce their dependency on fossil fuels and increase money to help vulnerable countries deal with the climate problem.

As global warming-related calamities hit home around the world, delegates from over 200 countries are battling over a final accord to the summit, which attempts to keep the objective of keeping temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“We’ll make it. We haven’t arrived yet “On his way to last-minute consultations, US climate envoy John Kerry told reporters.

Delegates gave a summary of their progress after two weeks of round-the-clock negotiations.

The draft, which could still be changed, urged governments to speed up “the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.”

Coal plants that do not use carbon capture technology to offset some of their output are referred to as “unabated.”

This is a gentler request than the original text, as is a request for countries to submit revised climate promises next year.

Other important points of disagreement were fleshed out in the latest text, including a paragraph urging wealthier countries to “at least quadruple” their adaptation funding by 2025.

The inclusion of fossil fuels in the draft language, previously taboo for significant emitters, was “extremely important and historic,” according to Bob Ward of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

“The wording is also correct in emphasizing the need of rich countries honoring their vow to deliver $100 billion per year to support developing countries,” he said, referring to the money promised more than a decade ago but not yet fulfilled.

The amended document still lacks “certain key parts,” according to Tracy Carty, leader of Oxfam’s COP26 delegation.

“The countdown has come to an end. Negotiators should return to the table with commitments that are commensurate with the daily challenges that millions of people throughout the world face.” The summit kicked off with a bang, as world leaders arrived in Glasgow with a slew of major pronouncements, ranging from a pledge to reduce methane emissions to a plan to conserve the rainforests.

However, with only a few hours of scheduled negotiations left, countries are no closer to reaching an agreement on whether and how national carbon reduction programs should be ramped up in the short term.