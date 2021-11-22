In the face of rising inflation, Biden plans to keep Powell as Fed Chairman.

President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell to lead the US Federal Reserve for a second term on Monday, allowing him to continue managing the response to the economic harm inflicted by Covid-19 while dealing with a wave of record inflation.

The nomination, which is expected to be confirmed by the Senate, puts an end to weeks of speculation about whether Biden, a Democrat, would re-appoint the Republican chair or listen to pleas from his party’s left wing to replace him with someone like Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard.

Instead, Biden said, Brainard would serve as vice chair of the world’s most powerful central bank, while Powell will remain in charge, overseeing the withdrawal of the Fed’s unprecedented stimulus and the probable start of rate hikes next year.

In a statement, Biden added, “We can’t just go back to where we were before the pandemic; we need to rebuild our economy better.”

“I’m convinced that Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard’s concentration on low inflation, stable pricing, and full employment will strengthen our economy more than ever before.”

Powell has spearheaded the Fed’s reaction to the enormous financial downturn, which has seen it reduce its lending rate to zero and pump trillions of dollars into the system.

As the economy has improved, the bank has reduced those measures, but inflation has risen, contributing to a decline in Biden’s approval ratings.

Powell did, however, lead a shift in Fed policy to maintain interest rates lower for longer than usual in order to promote full employment, particularly for minorities and underserved groups.

The Fed chair and other central bank executives think that the inflation surge is only temporary, and that rate hikes are unlikely until at least the middle of next year.

“Mr. Powell’s reappointment and Governor Brainard’s appointment are not surprising, and they reflect continuity at the Fed,” said High Frequency Economics’ Rubeela Farooqi.

“Overall, with Mr Powell as chairman, communication will be straightforward and transparent, and policy will not stray too far from its present dovish course.”

Powell, 68, was appointed by Biden’s Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, and took office in 2018, after Trump decided not to re-appoint Democrat Janet Yellen to the position.

Yellen, who is now Biden’s Treasury Secretary, has praised Powell’s efforts in recent months while refusing to endorse any candidate.

“Over the last few years, Chair Powell has given good leadership at the Federal Reserve.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.