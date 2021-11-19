In the face of rising Chinese influence, Blinken believes the United States can help Africa.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the US considered Africa to be a “major geopolitical power” where it can bring substantial advantages, in an attempt to increase US influence as rival China spends massively.

President Joe Biden hopes to convene an African summit, according to the senior US diplomat, only days before China has a key meeting on Africa in Senegal, where Blinken will travel later Friday.

Blinken made no specific mention of China in his talk to the West African bloc’s ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja, but he did acknowledge that Africans have been “wary of the strings” that sometimes accompany foreign engagement.

“I want to be clear,” Blinken added, “the United States does not wish to limit your partnerships with other countries.”

“We don’t want to force you to make a decision.” We aim to provide you with options.

“Our strategy will be long-term, transparent, and values-based,” he stated.

Other countries’ infrastructure deals, he claims, can be “opaque, coercive, burden countries with unmanageable debt, are environmentally harmful, and don’t always benefit the people who live there.”

“We’re going to do things a little differently,” he remarked.

The Biden administration, he continued, “firmly thinks that it’s time to stop treating Africa as a geopolitical topic — and start addressing it as the important geopolitical player that it has become.”

He admitted that there are reasons for pessimism, stating that Africans are too frequently “treated as junior partners — or worse — rather than equal partners.”

“We’re also sensitive to the sad legacy of colonialism, enslavement, and exploitation that have lasted for centuries.”

Blinken, who was on a three-nation trip that includes Kenya, pledged to work together on issues such as combating Covid-19 and climate change.

After concerns that his predecessor, Donald Trump, was not focused on either, Biden, who will host a virtual summit of democracies next month, has pledged a new commitment not only to Africa but also to democracy.

Blinken met with religious and civil society leaders the day after visiting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of an effort to move beyond contacts with African governments.

He hailed grassroots efforts to alleviate religious tensions just two days after reversing the Trump administration’s decision to place Nigeria on a religious freedom blacklist, which was influenced by evangelical Christians.

“Your leadership is one that we hope everybody would emulate, not just in Nigeria but around the world,” Blinken added, praising Nigeria’s diversity as a “really amazing and strong thing.”

Blinken acknowledged in his remarks, as he has done throughout the government.