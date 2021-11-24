In the face of climate change, Croatian truffle hunters are looking for ways to protect their habitat.

The sound of paws scurrying across the forest floor reverberates through Croatia’s northwestern woods, where the hunt for truffles is endangered by climate change and deforestation, raising fears that the country’s gastronomic treasure may be in jeopardy.

The sensitive environment in the forests of the scenic Istria peninsula has long been renowned for producing some of the finest white truffles, which sold for up to 2,500 euros ($2,860) per kilo this year.

However, climate change-related increases in warmth and precipitation, as well as a diminishing water table and habitat loss, could throw off the natural incubator that generates the rich component.

“It’s harder to find a truffle than it is to sell one,” says Darko Muzica, president of the Istra organization of truffle hunters, an advocacy group working to safeguard the white truffle on the peninsula.

Along with climate change and declining water tables, Muzica claims that inadequate forest management has put future harvests at risk, with policymakers favoring the lumber business.

“Throughout the world, the productivity of natural truffle habitats is declining, which is typically linked to climate change but also the ways the land is exploited,” according to a 2014 study on Istria’s truffles.

Truffle aficionados believe that quick action is required to safeguard the ecosystem in the area.

“It would benefit the entire region,” says Ivan Vukadinovic, a member of the truffle hunter group.

Concerns about the future of the truffle in Istria follow a decades-long love affair with the gourmet delight in Croatia.

Istria has long been a tourism destination in the Balkan nation, known for its scenic coastline and island getaways, but it has been overshadowed by neighboring Italy across the Adriatic on the truffle front.

With money on the line, truffle hunters comb through Istria’s lush lowland forests near Motovun, accompanied by teams of specially trained dogs, in the hopes of finding white treasure.

“Search! Search!” exclaims forest scientist Zeljko Zgrablic, as his two dogs paw at the ground near a possible bulb.

Zgrablic meticulously retrieves a white truffle weighing 20 grams after scraping away a layer of topsoil, which may fetch up to 130 euros ($145).

It’s a typical scene during Istria’s white truffle season, which runs from September to late December and attracts a diverse group of enthusiasts ranging from weekend warriors to locals looking for a quick buck.

Istria is one of the few regions outside of Italy's fabled Alba region capable of producing high-end white wines.