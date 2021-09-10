In the Covid Battle, Biden Increases Vaccine Mandates.

US President Joe Biden launched a huge escalation in the national Covid immunization campaign on Thursday, with harsh new vaccine regulations affecting tens of millions of workers, as he toughened his stance on Americans who refuse to take the shots.

The six-point proposal, which targets enterprises with more than 100 employees, is the most significant action taken by the US against the rapidly growing Delta version to date.

“A small number of Americans, backed by a small number of elected leaders, are preventing us from turning the corner,” Obama said in a videotaped address from the White House.

He said, “The unvaccinated overcrowd our hospitals, overcrowding emergency departments and intensive care units, leaving no room for someone with a heart attack, pancreatitis, or cancer.”

The most far-reaching of the measures requires private enterprises with more than 100 employees to ensure that they are vaccinated or tested on a weekly basis. An estimated 80 million people will be affected by the federal policy.

Republican lawmakers criticized the administration right away, accusing it of overstepping its authority.

On their official account, House Republicans tweeted, “Sounds a lot like a dictatorship.”

Vaccinations are also required for all federal employees and contractors under the plan.

Currently, government employees must either have a vaccine or be tested on a regular basis, whereas the new law will require nearly complete vaccination.

Vaccination will be required for 17 million health-care employees who operate in facilities that receive government funds through the Medicare or Medicaid programs.

Only religious or disability exemptions will be allowed, putting Biden at odds with right-wing media and other influential groups who argue that mandates are an attack on individual liberties.

Around 80 million people in the United States are still unvaccinated. According to research, they are younger, less educated, and more inclined to vote Republican.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, white individuals make up the majority of those who are still unvaccinated, although Black and Hispanic persons are less likely than white people to have received a vaccine.

After assuming office in January, Biden received a boost from the administration’s early successes in implementing vaccinations and boosting mask use.

Under previous President Donald Trump, the United States became an example for how to combat the epidemic after leading the world in coronavirus deaths.

On July 4, Biden hosted a large White House barbecue to commemorate the United States’ Independence Day and the end of lockdowns.

However, the hard-to-stop Delta variant's appearance over the summer has re-filled intensive care facilities