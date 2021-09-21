In the California wildfires, firefighters are racing to save giant sequoia trees.

On Monday, hundreds of firemen fought to protect numerous groves of huge sequoias in the United States, warning that the massive ancient trees were in danger due to out-of-control fires.

Several separate fires converged on the California woodland that is home to the massive trees, demonstrating the horrific power of wildfires to consume everything in their path.

The Windy Fire, which has already torched 25,000 acres (10,000 hectares), has spread into the isolated Peyrone Sequoia Grove and the Red Hill Grove, according to incident commanders.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Windy fire incident spokesperson Amanda Munsey said, “We don’t know if those are destroyed.” “However, the flames had fully engulfed those two groves.”

The fire had spread to the fragile tops of at least one of the trees in nearby Long Meadow Grove.

“It was racing toward several trees and (firefighters) were able to get it out, but it got into the crown of one of the sequoias.”

Wildfires that extend to the tops of trees – particularly very tall trees – can quickly spread across the forest, as the tops of the trees explode, showering embers over a broad area below them.

Further north, the KNP Complex fire raged, threatening the world-famous Giant Forest, which is home to General Sherman, the world’s largest tree by volume, standing at 275 feet tall (83 meters).

Last Monday, the National Parks Service covered General Sherman in fireproof foil sheets, estimating his age to be 2,200 years.

The 24,000-acre inferno was triggered by lightning just over a week ago, and incident leaders said they believed they could safeguard the tree.

They point to decades of careful forest management, including planned burns that reduce available fuels and restrict the spread of fires.

A years-long drought has left swaths of the region’s majestic woods tinder dry in California and other parts of the western United States.

According to scientists, human activity, such as the uncontrolled burning of fossil fuels, is warming the earth and altering weather patterns, causing wildfires to become hotter, more intense, and more devastating.

The world’s largest trees by volume are the huge sequoias. The California redwoods, their relatives, can grow to be much higher – well over 100 meters – but not as wide.

Both types of trees have thick bark that shields them from the heat of a fire.

During their thousands-year lives, they are subjected to numerous flames, the heat from which causes them to die. Brief News from Washington Newsday.