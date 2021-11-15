In the Biden-Xi summit, the US hopes to defuse tensions.

Presidents Joe Biden of the United States and Xi Jinping of China will talk at a virtual summit on Monday in the hopes of defusing tensions over Taiwan and other hot-button topics, but both sides have shown little desire for compromise.

Since Biden’s inauguration in January, the two leaders have spoken on the phone twice, but with Xi unwilling to go abroad due to the pandemic, an online video encounter remains the best viable option for direct talks.

Biden’s advisers have presented the meeting as an opportunity to move beyond the fight over Taiwan, a self-governing democracy claimed by China, which has dominated the build-up.