In the Age of AI, Henry Kissinger and Eric Schmidt discuss the dangers of military brinkmanship.

Excerpt from a book about technology and science

AI stands for Artificial Intelligence.

Weapons of mass destruction

Cybersecurity

Artificial intelligence (AI) has grown widespread in a variety of ways. Our history are being analyzed by search engines, maps, and social media in order to generate predictions and create relevant replies. Text and email apps aim to finish our sentences by remembering the words and phrases we use the most. AlphaGo and AlphaZero are AI programs that win games—in their instance, Go and chess—by playing themselves and forming their own not-quite-human notions of the games in the process. An AI algorithm at MIT identified a novel antibiotic by finding patterns in data that humans couldn’t—and may never be able to—find. The all-star team of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Schmidt Futures co-founder and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and MIT Schwarzman College of Computing Dean Daniel Huttenlocher have come together to analyze AI—how it evolved, where it is now, and where it will eventually take us—has been struck by these and other breakthroughs. They discuss the modifications AI will impose on the planning, preparation, and waging of war in this excerpt from their book, The Age of AI: And Our Human Future (Little, Brown & Company). They come to the conclusion that humans are still required in the equation.

Throughout history, a country’s political clout has been linked to its military might—in other words, its ability to harm other societies. However, military power-based equilibrium is not permanent. It is predicated on agreement—particularly among all members of the international system—on what defines power, what makes power legitimate, and which members have both the potential and the desire to use their power to enforce their will. When members disagree about the nature of the power that defines their equilibrium, they run the possibility of conflict, especially if they make a mistake.

The introduction of cyber weapons has hindered the formation of consensus in recent years. Because cyber weapons can be used for civilian purposes, their position as weapons is debatable. In certain circumstances, their contributions to the exercise or enhancement of power are due to the governments that own them refusing to acknowledge their existence, or at the very least, their entire range of capabilities. This is a condensed version of the information.