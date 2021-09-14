In Texas, Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall.

Early Tuesday morning, Hurricane Nicholas blasted into the Texas coast, causing life-threatening floods, according to meteorologists.

According to forecast officials, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour and was expected to dump up to 18 inches (460 millimeters) of rain in the Houston area.

The storm hit about 0530 GMT, according to the US National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory.

The storm was expected to deliver “heavy rains, severe winds, and storm surges to areas of the central and upper Texas coasts,” according to the national weather service.

It went on to say that “life-threatening flash flooding impacts, particularly in highly urbanized metropolitan areas, are possible.”

In portions of Texas and western Louisiana, six to twelve inches of rain are forecast. “This rainfall might result in significant flash and urban flooding,” the center warned.

According to the Miami-based observatory, the hurricane’s core was located above the eastern half of the Matagorda Peninsula early Tuesday morning.

Matagorda is located just a few miles southwest of Houston, the state capital of Texas.

The National Hurricane Center also issued a storm surge warning for parts of the Gulf Shore, indicating that “rising water moving inland from the coast poses a risk of life-threatening inundation.”

“This is a life-threatening situation,” it said, urging residents to “take all essential precautions to safeguard life and property.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, whose city was ravaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, said the city was on high alert.

Barricades have been built, Houston’s emergency management office has been activated, and people have been advised to take extra safety precautions.

Turner wrote, “I advise everyone to be OFF the roads by sundown and to avoid traveling tonight and tomorrow as we anticipate significant rain.”

Many flights were canceled at Houston-area airports ahead of the storm’s approach, and the Houston ship channel at its busy port was blocked, according to a spokeswoman for the agency that guides ships through the waterway.

Schools in the storm-affected area were shuttered Monday afternoon and will be closed again on Tuesday, according to officials.

Customers rushed to fill their petrol tanks and stock up on bottled water, toilet paper, and perishables like milk and eggs at service stations and supermarkets across the region.

Hurricanes are nothing new in Texas, but experts warn that climate change is making storms stronger, posing a greater risk to coastal populations.

Flooding is already a problem along the coast, which has been exacerbated by rising sea levels.

Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, had. Brief News from Washington Newsday.