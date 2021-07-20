In Texas, Acid-Spraying, Scorpion-Like Vinegaroons Seeking Love Emerge.

Vinegaroons, large acid-spraying arachnids, have emerged from their tunnels in Texas “in search of food and love.”

Summer rains have triggered a frenzy of vinegaroon activity, according to Big Bend National Park, which uploaded a picture of one of the odd creatures on Facebook last week.

Vinegaroons are often known as “whip scorpions” because they have several traits with scorpions. However, vinegaroons are classified as a separate arachnid order, therefore their name is deceptive.

The length of their bodies, excluding the tail, can approach 80mm, or more than 3 inches.

They do not sting, despite the look of their long and slender tails. Instead, they use the base of their tails to spray a chemical to protect themselves.

This material is 85 percent concentrated acetic acid, which is one of the key components of vinegar, according to Texas A&M AgriLife.

Vinegaroons also have a strong pair of mouthparts that are disproportionately large in comparison to their body.

These jaws, which resemble the pincers of a scorpion, can crush prey and inflict a painful pinch on any larger organisms that threaten them.

Vinegaroons, according to Big Bend National Park, are “quite friendly until you manage to disturb them.”

Their initial pair of legs resemble antennae and have developed to be used in the same way that genuine antennae are used.

Vinegaroons are nocturnal and have poor eyesight, therefore they navigate by using their frontmost legs. Walking is done with the remaining six legs.

They detect up small vibrations from the ground to locate prey such as millipedes, scorpions, crickets, cockroaches, and other invertebrates.

“Summer rains drive vinegaroons out of their burrows in quest of food and love,” Big Bend National Park posted in a Facebook update, eliciting a mixed response from the general population.

“Most usually seen in the desert, this vinegaroon was strolling in the Chisos Basin campground,” it continued.

“If you happen to see one, take a close look. It’s possible that if it’s a female, she’s carrying her hatchlings on her back.”

Vinegaroons and scorpions, both of which carry their young on their backs, share yet another patch of common ground.

According to American sources. This is a condensed version of the information.