In Texas, a massive 10-foot alligator was rescued from a drainage ditch.

A big alligator was rescued from a drainage ditch in Texas by officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, contractors working at the pipeline site along Highway 69 in Beaumont discovered the 9-foot-and-eight-inch-long snake and alerted the sheriff’s office, which dispatched Deputy Damon Bailey.

Bailey is no stranger to alligators, according to local TV station 12 News; his father-in-law works for the Gator Country animal rescue agency in Beaumont, Texas, which houses 450 alligators, crocodiles, and other reptiles.

The reptile was dragged from the drain by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office livestock deputy, John McFall, with the help of the contractors and the game warden.

The alligator and its rescuers were photographed and posted to the official Facebook page of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The alligator was taken to the J.D. Murphree Wildlife Refuge on the Gulf Coast in Jefferson County after Bailey had bound the alligator’s snout and legs and subdued the animal, according to The Sacramento Bee.

J.D. Murphree WMA is a nearly 25,000-acre stretch of fresh, intermediate, and brackish water coastal marsh on Texas’ upper coast, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife.

The alligator population at the site is denser than anywhere else in Texas, according to the website, which describes the animal as “the area’s single most important reptile and predator.”

Alligators are commonly sighted in Jefferson County, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and officers are frequently called in to remove the reptiles to safety when they get too close to a populated area or a major road.

In September, a nearly 10-foot alligator was rescued from a busy freeway in Beaumont, according to The Washington Newsday. As Tropical Storm Nicholas pounded the area with severe rains and flooding, the reptile forced traffic to back up on Interstate 10 from Major Drive to College Street.

Gator Country and Bailey’s father-in-law, Gary Saurage, were contacted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to remove the alligator. Major Nicholas, the reptile, was carried to the park, where it continued its reign of terror by crashing through a door in the center.

