In Tennessee, a mysterious ‘unknown phenomenon’ caused a loud explosion and the ground to shake.

After examining many claims of a loud explosion in Montgomery County, Tennessee, over the weekend, local authorities are perplexed.

At around 9:50 p.m. CDT on Saturday, residents in various parts of the county heard what appeared to be an explosion.

The Clarksville Police Department’s 911 Dispatch Center received “many calls” regarding the event from “various regions of Montgomery County,” according to the department.

An explosion has been recorded as far as Greenwood Avenue, Dunbar Cave, Hilldale, Rosewood Drive, Cumberland Drive, and Madison Street.

Because of the apparent impact’s severity, some people have reported feeling the ground shake.

Despite working with the Clarksville Fire Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and emergency medical services to investigate the incident, the source has yet to be determined.

Additionally, there have been no reports of property damage or injuries.

An earthquake has also been ruled out as a possibility.

The most recent earthquake in or near Tennessee recorded by the US Geological Survey was a 1.5 magnitude tremor that occurred more than 100 miles distant in Ridgely shortly after midnight on Thursday.

People would not be able to feel an earthquake of that magnitude.

Heather Risacher Rooney, a Peachers Mill homeowner, was able to capture the occurrence on camera.

September 5, 2021 — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTN)

Locals have been guessing about the source of the noise because no explanation has been provided.

One of the most prevalent hypotheses is that it came from Fort Campbell in Kentucky, which is home to the 101st Airborne Division and straddles the boundary between Clarksville and Hopkinsville.

Fort Campbell, on the other hand, was on a “four-day weekend owing to the Labor Day holiday” at the time of the explosion, according to the Clarksville Police Department, and did not appear to be “doing any form of training or exercise.”

In a Facebook post, the police department stated, “Currently, this appears to be some type of unknown phenomenon unless someone reports actual damage.”

Some have jokingly linked the enigma to the famed UFO encounter at Roswell in 1947, when the Roswell Army was stationed there.