In Taliban-controlled Kabul, a beauty salon serves as a safe haven for women.

It’s one of the only places in Kabul where women may get together outside of their homes, a haven of freedom and even frivolity away from men’s sight.

Despite threats from Afghanistan’s new leadership, Mohadessa has kept her beauty parlor open.

Many women have disappeared from public venues since the Taliban captured Kabul in mid-August, forced into private locations out of fear and occasionally very serious threats.

But, for the time being, Mohadessa’s beauty shop has remained a location where women can unwind outside of the home and discuss their concerns — or forget about them in favor of fun and fashion.

The feminine industry’s retreat provides revenue for employees and moments of luxury for customers, but its days may be numbered.

“We don’t want to give up and stop working,” the 32-year-old entrepreneur said to AFP amid the commotion of ladies preparing for a wedding reception.

“We appreciate having a job, and it is vital for women to work in Afghan society because many of them are the family breadwinners.”

Customers are dropped off outside and hurried past blotted-out banners advertising fashion and cosmetics products.

They hurriedly disappear behind a thick curtain into the shop.

As they chose their new appearances, the women remove their headscarves and outer clothing, and their joyful voices compete with the hum of hair dryers.

Women were forced to wear the all-covering burqa when the Taliban ruled Afghanistan between 1996 until the US-led operation in 2001.

Beauty salons were explicitly forbidden under the Islamist movement’s interpretation of Islamic law.

A woman’s fingers could be chopped off simply for wearing painted nails.

However, after returning to the capital and declaring an Islamic Emirate, the Taliban have worked hard to present a more liberal face to the world.

They have not hastened to reimpose restrictions on daily life in order to secure international finance and avoid an economic calamity that could undermine their war victories.

That isn’t to suggest that Mohadessa hasn’t been targeted.

Outside her shop, a Taliban mob has chanted abuse, but she has taken advantage of the legal uncertainty to continue.

“I can say that the women who work at this salon are brave because they come to work with fear,” she remarked.

“They open the salon every day, they come in, and they work despite their fear.”

Around 30 women braved the weather on the day AFP arrived.