In Sport, We Strive For Sustainability.

The Williams Formula One team’s announcement last week that it aims to become a climate-positive organization by 2030 was met with silence, which is a sign of the times.

Of course, in a sport that guzzles gas and racks up large expenses in flying teams around the world for over 20 races a year, that’s a nice aspiration, but it appears to be very much in line with how sport is going in 2021.

As world leaders prepare to meet in Glasgow for the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference, widely known as COP26, sports administrators are scrambling to come up with new ways to reduce waste and save the environment.

They understand that it entails more than merely planting thousands of trees, making spectator seats from recycled plastic, or minting medals from scrap metal.

They recognize that more dramatic change is required to restore a truly green playing field.

Forest Green Rovers, whose sustainable efforts include solar panels, electric car charging outlets, water recycling, an electric lawnmower, an organic pitch, and a 100% vegan food for players and supporters, have earned them the title of “world’s greenest football club” from FIFA.

They are an outlier. Until now, administrators have favored words over deeds.

The Winter Olympics in Beijing and the World Cup in Qatar, both taking place next year, are among the worst offenders.

The Olympic charter has incorporated environmental protection since 1995, and the International Olympic Committee established a working group in 2016 to find methods to make Winter Games “more sustainable and less damaging in financial, operational, and environmental aspects.”

That won’t stop many from questioning the fake snow on the ski slopes during the Winter Olympics in February.

Meanwhile, the World Cup will be held in the scorching heat of Qatar, necessitating the construction of air conditioning in eight stadiums, which emits dangerous gases into the atmosphere despite the competition being moved to November and December.

Even if the most commercial end of sports is still entirely unsustainable — the 2018 Ryder Cup in France had a water footprint estimated to be equivalent to 197 Olympic swimming pools — there has been some progress.

The Williams declaration is the first from an F1 team to support the United Nations' Sports for Climate Action Framework, and it also aligns with Formula One's carbon reduction goal, which was established in 2019.