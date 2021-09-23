In Spain, a ban on wolf hunting pits farmers against conservationists.

Ana Vega, a cattle farmer from northwest Spain, jumps out of a 4×4 and walks up to a ditch where a wolf killed a calf a few days before.

She pointed to the ground and added, “They haven’t left anything… eaten everything.” Nothing of the carcass remains, not even the tiniest bone.

Wolves have long frequented the valley Ungilde, near the Portuguese border and four hours from Madrid, a haven for the Iberian wolf.

Controlled hunting has helped to keep their numbers down in the area — and safeguard cattle – but a prohibition on killing the creatures took effect on Wednesday, infuriating farmers but delighted conservationists.

The controversial prohibition brings northern Spain in step with the rest of the country, where wolf hunting has been forbidden for decades.

Many herders and farmers, like Vega, are alarmed by the new law, thinking that an increase in wolves could endanger the livestock.

Conservationists, on the other hand, have long advocated for the prohibition, claiming that the species should be safeguarded.

“There are three key characters in this terrible wolf story: herders, conservationists, and hunters. And everyone of them has their own solution,” said Carlos Zamora, a forest ranger.

The Sierra de la Culebra, which covers 70,000 hectares in the northern corner of Castilla y Leon, is home to eight wolf packs.

Each pack consists of ten wolves, with a few extra lone wolves, according to Zamora. He said that the figure has been constant over the past two decades.

The Iberian wolf, or canis lupus signatus, is a subspecies of grey wolf that is found primarily in northwestern Spain.

Its image can be found on billboards, t-shirts, and souvenir shops all over the world.

From behind his binoculars, eyeing the horizon in the morning sun, Zamora observed, “It’s always been a wolves’ paradise here.”

To keep populations down, limited hunting has been allowed north of the Duero river, which flows across northern Spain.

This year, they planned to slaughter 34 wolves in Cantabria, accounting for 20% of the local population.

However, following similar actions in France and Italy, Spain’s socialist government chose to harmonize the rules, prohibiting wolf hunting throughout the peninsula.

“When it comes to a unique species like the Iberian wolf, responsibility for its conservation must fall on all regions; it cannot be solely in one area,” said Hugo Moran, a junior environment minister.

“It’s a shared responsibility,” says the speaker.

