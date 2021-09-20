In South Africa, 63 endangered penguins were killed by bees, a “quite rare occurrence.”

A conservation organization says dozens of rare penguins were discovered dead in South Africa. According to the investigation, they were killed by a swarm of honey bees.

According to AFP, 63 African penguins were discovered dead on a beach near Cape Town by the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB).

The penguins were discovered dead inside the Boulders African penguin colony in Simonstown on Friday morning, according to a Facebook post by SANParks-Table Mountain National Park, indicating that they perished “sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday evening.”

The birds’ corpses were subsequently transported to SANCCOB to be examined for a suspected cause of death, where scientists discovered “no external physical damage” but discovered that all of the birds had several bee stings.

According to the article, some dead bees were also discovered in the spot where the penguins died.

Preliminary studies suggest that the penguins died as a result of being stung by a swarm of Cape honey bees, according to the organization, which also highlighted that another deceased penguin with several bee stings was discovered at Fish Hoek beach.

According to AFP, both penguins and honey bees are part of the national park’s ecosystem.

In a Facebook post, SANCCOB noted, “Losing nearly 60 healthy and most likely breeding adult African penguins is quite a blow for the Boulders colony, and the species that is already in jeopardy.”

“This is a really unusual occurrence” (sic). We don’t expect that to happen very frequently; it’s a fluke,” David Roberts, SANCCOB’s founder and clinical veterinarian, told AFP. “The penguins… must not perish in this manner, as they are already endangered. They’re an endangered species.”

African penguins are little penguins that reach a height of 26.5 to 27.5 inches and weigh between 4.4 and 11 pounds. They have the same black, white, and grey feathers as the rest of the species, but they have “unique” black dots on their chests and pink glands over their eyes.

These swift swimmers are said to be the first penguins found by humans, as they live in the waters off the African coast.

Unfortunately, the population of African penguins has plummeted, with a 60 percent decline in just the last 28 years. Overfishing, which causes food shortages, habitat degradation, environmental variations, oil spills, and egg gathering are just a few of the problems they face.

African penguins are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list. Brief News from Washington Newsday.