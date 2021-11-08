In rural Afghanistan, the Taliban’s victory has sparked hopes for peace.

The Taliban victory has ended a cycle of air strikes, gun engagements, and funerals in the villages that formerly bore the brunt of Afghanistan’s frontline warfare.

The hardliners’ capture of Kabul and the US-backed regime’s unexpected fall in August stunned the world and upended Afghans’ liberties, which were especially valued by the urban middle class.

Many people feel that the Islamist movement’s authority may put an end to the conflict and provide hope for an end to corruption outside of large cities, where little of the billions of dollars in Western aid ever made it.

“I will give everything for the Taliban,” Maky, 72, said in Dashtan, a remote farming village in northern Balkh province, as she processed cotton fibre in her toughened hands with a group of other women.

She told AFP, “Now there is no sound of firing.” “We are content with the Taliban now that the conflict is finished.” The locals, who are desperately destitute, are preparing for winter by drying animal excrement for use as fuel.

A brisk breeze stirs up dust in the central cemetery, where Taliban combatants’ graves are now festooned with colorful trinkets and banners.

The son of 82-year-old village elder Hajifat Khan, who welcomed the Islamists’ win, is buried in one of the well-kept plots.

“The men and women in this hamlet, young and old, are Taliban supporters,” he remarked, sitting cross-legged in a neighbor’s house.

“Now I’m content. There are no more infidels “He told AFP that just before the takeover, he was beaten by a local pro-government militia.

Dashtan, which is around 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of Balkh town, used to be a bustling settlement with more than 60 families, according to him.

Only a few families remain among the eroding foundations, collapsed domed roofs, and abandoned buildings after many escaped the conflict and hardship.

In 2001, the Taliban rule was deposed by a US-led invasion, which was followed by two decades of military participation by NATO forces.

A democratic government was re-established, women were given the opportunity to work and study again, and a vibrant civil society was re-established.

However, government institutions were beset by charges of vote rigging, justice was delayed and inefficient, and foreign troops were accused of conspiring with warlords, abusing Afghans, and disregarding local customs.

Thousands of civilians were killed or maimed each year in Taliban guerrilla raids and US-led air strikes, with improvement primarily limited to cities as the conflict continued on.